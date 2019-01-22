Ranveer Singh to perform live in concert to promote 'Gully Boy'

Nailing his first ever attempt at rapping for his upcoming starrer ‘Gully Boy’ - that chronicles the life of underground Indian rappers ‘Divine’ and Naezy – Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh will be performing live at a concert, as part of a promotional stint for the film.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, the makers of ‘Gully Boy’ have decided to put up a gig to mark the music launch of the film on January 24.

Reports have further revealed that Ranveer will perform with rappers Divine and Naezy.

Speaking about the gig, director Zoya Akhtar said, “It will be an electric evening. We are excited about the music launch as we will have our artistes performing at the gig. There is no other way to drop this album than to slam it live.”

Ranveer's rapping skills have been highly appraised in songs 'Apna Time Aayega' and 'Asli Hip Hop' both of which have garnered millions of views in just a few.

Gully Boy will see the light of day on February 14. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

