Sahiwal incident postmortem report: Khalil's family was shot 27 bullets

SAHIWAL: The postpartum report of gruesome killing of four persons at the hands of Counter Terrorism Depart of Punjab Police has been made public.



On Saturday, the CTD claimed to have killed four terrorists in Sahiwal near the toll plaza which later turned to be a fake encounter.

The initial investigation and twisting of facts by the law enforcement agency exposed the horrific incident that took place in broad daylight.



The deceased were identified as Khalil, his wife Nabeela, daughter Areeba and Khalil’s friend.

According to the postmortem report, driver Zeeshan received 10 bullets; father Khalil 13; mother Nabeela Bibi 4 and 13-year-old Areeba was shot four times.

The family in the car also included three children, two sisters and a brother. They were later shifted to Lahore for further treatment.

As per the details, Umair Khalil was hit six times in his legs, while his younger sister Muniba was injured after being hit with car mirror when it hit road fence.

The youngest one, 4-year-old-Hadia is released from the hospital.

The injured child, Khalil’s son Umair Khalil, told the media persons that his parents, sister and a friend of his father were killed in police firing. He said the incident took place when they were on their way to attend the wedding ceremony of his uncle Rizwan in Burewala. He said they were travelling from Tariqabad (Kot Lakhpat) area of Lahore, to Burewala (Sahiwal) when the police opened fire on their vehicle.



He said his father had asked the law-enforcers to check their vehicle and told them that there were no weapons. However, the police did not pay any heed and opened fire, killing his parents on-the-spot.