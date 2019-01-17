Deepika Padukone on gender pay gap: 'I know what I'm worth'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been making headlines with her fresh appearance at a book launch where she spoke about a varying number of issues including her fight with depression as well as the gender pay disparity faced by female actors.
During the launch, the 33-year-old Padmaavat starlet voiced out her opinion on the pay gap female actors have to encounter in the film industry as compared to their male counterparts.
Talking about turning down a film due to the pay gap with male co-star, Deepika stated: "I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing as I thought it was unfair."
She went on to underline how getting paid on the basis of your gender rather than your sheer talent is unjust while adding: “I'm ready to take those steps and measures and decisions for myself because I want to be able to sleep peacefully at night."
"I don't think I'll be able to live with the thought knowing that I have been a part of a film, had the same creative contribution or bringing the same value to a film but being underpaid," she added further.
