Deepika Padukone on gender pay gap: 'I know what I'm worth'

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been making headlines with her fresh appearance at a book launch where she spoke about a varying number of issues including her fight with depression as well as the gender pay disparity faced by female actors.



During the launch, the 33-year-old Padmaavat starlet voiced out her opinion on the pay gap female actors have to encounter in the film industry as compared to their male counterparts.

Talking about turning down a film due to the pay gap with male co-star, Deepika stated: "I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense. I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing as I thought it was unfair."

She went on to underline how getting paid on the basis of your gender rather than your sheer talent is unjust while adding: “I'm ready to take those steps and measures and decisions for myself because I want to be able to sleep peacefully at night."

"I don't think I'll be able to live with the thought knowing that I have been a part of a film, had the same creative contribution or bringing the same value to a film but being underpaid," she added further.



