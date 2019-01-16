Sale of MQM's KKF properties revealed during money laundering investigation

KARACHI: Two properties of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), the Muttahida Qumi Movement (MQM) charity wing, in Punjab were sold as investigators probed money laundering case against the party leaders, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The properties worth Rs60 million were sold in Multan and Lahore, sources in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the TV channel.

The sources said the agency has sought details of sale and purchase of the properties from the commissioners of Lahore and Multan.

They said the properties owned by the KKF were not sold in accordance with rules as they could not be put on sale without the permission of the organizers.

The sources revealed that the KKF owned four properties in Lahore and it still owns two properties in Multan and Lahore.

Ban on transfer of KKF vehicles

Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh government has sough an immediate ban on the transfer of vehicles owned by the KKF.

Sources said that the recommendation was made after reports emerged that some vehicles have been illegal transferred on the names of relatives of party leaders before being sold.

The sources said the office bearers of the party were also involved in the misappropriation of KKF funds by transferring them into accounts of their relatives and then purchase of saving certificates.

Anti-Terrorism wing of the FIA has been investigating the money laundering case against the KKF.

The investigation is being led by ATC Wing Chief Mazhar Kaka Khel.