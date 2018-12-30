PM Imran Khan to visit Turkey on January 3

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will be visiting Turkey on Thursday, January 3, sources said Sunday.



Geo News citing sources reported PM Imran Khan will leave for Turkey on two-day official visit, where the Premier will discuss Afghan peace process with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

PM Khan had visited Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China and Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018.