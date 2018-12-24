Deepika Padukone back to work with next film 'Chhapaak' alongside Vikrant Massey

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is back to work after her continuous wedding festivities that stormed the internet recently.



The 33-year-old megastar turned to social media to shed light on her upcoming project with acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar titled ‘Chhapaak’ which will star Vikrant Massey on screen alongside the Padmaavat actor.

“A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib @foxstarhindi,” she wrote.

The film narrates the life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal from Delhi who’s role will be essayed by Deepika who is also producing the film.

“When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer,” she had told Mumbai Mirror.