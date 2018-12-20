Pakistan’s tallest man alive Naseer Soomro admitted to hospital, 24 hrs crucial

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tallest person alive Naseer Soomro is battling for life at a private hospital of Karachi, local media reported.



Naseer Soomro, 7 feet and 9 inches tall man, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar.

Soomro native of Shikarpur is the second tallest man alive in Pakistan. He is an employee of Pakistan International Airlines.

The hospital administration has said that next 24 hours are critical for Naseer Soomro.



Meanwhile, Shaniera Akram, wife of former skipper Wasim Akram has prayed for the early recovery of Naseer Soomro.

Shaniera took to Twitter saying, Some people are just larger than life. Naseer Soomro, We are all Praying for you big man.”



