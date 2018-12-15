Man suspected of involvement in child kidnapping, sexual abuse held in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday arrested a man suspected of involvement in child kidnapping and sexual abuse from the Quaidabad area of the metropolis.

The suspect, Murad, told investigators that his gang used to kidnap children and hand over them to Sohail and Kamran for sexual exploitation for Rs1,500-Rs2,000 for each abduction.

Geo quoted police as saying that it recovered a seven-year-old child from Murad’s premises in its raid held recently. Meanwhile, search operations are being conducted all over the city to arrest Sohail and Kamran.

According to the numbers released by Sahil, an NGO that works on child protection with a special focus on sexual abuse, from January to June 2018, a total 2,322 cases of child abuse were reported in media which indicates 32 per cent increase as compared to 1,764 cases of first six months in 2017.

The data shows that almost 12 children were abused every day from January to June 2018.

The findings of Sahil’s Cruel Numbers Report (Jan-Jun 2018) showed that a total 2,322 child abuse cases were reported in newspapers from all four provinces.