They said I had put on weight and I was kicked out: Radhika Apte on rejection

A fresh face in B-Town, Radhika Apte is swiftly paving her way atop the ladder but she has had her fair share of bumps on the road.



In conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the Padman actor brought to light the struggles she has encountered during the span of her career.

Speaking about her progress that allows her the freedom of rejecting roles, the Lust Stories star said: "The kind of roles I am being offered right now, I would have never rejected four years ago."

She went on to state: "There’s no right or wrong but what you do has a consequence and you have to be prepared to face it. You think you know how things will work out, but you actually don’t."

Moreover, Apte revealed how she had always been sure of the career path she would choose, with her first breaking into theatre and later taking on roles to rid herself of student loans.

"You’re very lucky when you look like the person they are looking for," she stated.

Looking back at her unpleasant experiences, she stated: "They said I had put on a lot of weight and I was kicked out. I told them that I had two months before the shoot to lose the weight but they were panicking and didn’t want to wait."

"I still get rejected often but you get used to it, in a good way. Your anger fades and you realise that nothing is personal," she further added, implying that she has a long hike still to go.