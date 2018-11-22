PM Imran Khan impresses Malaysian first lady

KUALA LUMPUR: Undoubtedly, Imran Khan, as a cricketer, may have hundreds of admirers and friends, but this time as Prime Minister Khan impressed Mahathir's wife hold his hand.



Prime minister Imran Khan concluded his two-day official visit to Malaysia on Wednesday, but left smile upon the face of Malaysian first lady Hasmah Mohamad Ali, who, during a session , turned to Khan and asked: "Prime minister, can I hold your hand?"

"Sure," Prime Minister Khan replies with a smile, prompting laughter from the attendees, and his counterpart Mahathir Mohamad who saw him off at the airport later.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for visiting Malaysia.

Dr Mahatir took to Twitter shortly to thank the Prime minister: "@ImranKhanPTI I thank you for visiting Malaysia and I wish you and your delegation a productive time here."

Prime Minister Khan is the first head of government to visit Malaysia since Mahathir Mohamad became prime minister for a second time earlier this year.