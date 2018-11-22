close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 22, 2018
PM Imran Khan impresses Malaysian first lady

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Undoubtedly, Imran Khan, as a cricketer, may have hundreds of  admirers and friends, but this time  as Prime Minister Khan impressed   Mahathir's wife hold his hand.

Prime minister Imran Khan   concluded  his two-day official visit to Malaysia on Wednesday,  but left smile upon the face of Malaysian first lady Hasmah Mohamad Ali, who, during a  session , turned to Khan and asked: "Prime minister, can I hold your hand?"

"Sure," Prime Minister Khan replies with a smile, prompting laughter from the attendees, and his counterpart  Mahathir Mohamad who saw him off at the airport later.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for visiting Malaysia.

Dr Mahatir took to Twitter shortly to thank the Prime minister: "@ImranKhanPTI I thank you for visiting Malaysia and I wish you and your delegation a productive time here."

Prime Minister Khan is the first head of government to visit Malaysia since Mahathir Mohamad became prime minister for a second time earlier this year.

