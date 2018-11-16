JIT formed to investigate SP Tahir Dawar's abduction, killing

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the abduction and martyrdom of Shaheed SP Tahir Dawar's killing.



According to the notification issued here from the office of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Superintendent of Police Investigation in Islamabad will head the seven-member committee which comprises the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Islamabad's Shalimar Circle, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) from the Crime Investigation Department, one representative each from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the investigating officer of the case.

Meanwhile, Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai announced on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government (KP) has approved financial compensation for martyred SP Tahir Khan Dawar’s heirs.

He stated that Rs 15 million would be given to Dawar’s heirs under the ‘Shaheed Package’. The package also includes financial compensation and a plot.

The minister further added that Dawar’s widow would be given his salary until the time when the martyred was supposed to retire and his son would be recruited in police as assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

The package also supports free medical facility to the family and scholarship for the education of martyr’s sons.

SP Tahir Dawar went missing from Islamabad last month and his whereabouts were not known until recently when his body was found in Afghanistan.

His body was handed over to Pakistan on Thursday at Torkham border crossing.

The martyr was laid to rest after funeral prayers attended by provincial and federal ministers, police and army officials in Peshawar.