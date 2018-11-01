Tareen’s close relative awarded Senate ticket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has awarded ticket to Seemi Ezdi for Senate by-election 2018 on Women Reserved seat from Punjab.



Seeme Ezdi is close relative disqualified PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Saadia Abbasi due to dual nationality.

Governor Punjab met the women candidate and congratulated her over the nomination. “I hope that she will highlight the plight of women in rural areas,” he added.

The election will take place on November 15.