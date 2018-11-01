Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tareen’s close relative awarded Senate ticket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has awarded ticket to Seemi Ezdi for Senate by-election 2018 on Women Reserved seat from Punjab.

Seeme Ezdi is close relative disqualified PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Saadia Abbasi due to dual nationality.

Governor Punjab met the women candidate and congratulated her over the nomination. “I hope that she will highlight the plight of women in rural areas,” he added.

The election will take place on November 15.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Quintuplets born to mother of four in Quetta

Quintuplets born to mother of four in Quetta

SC rejects govt plea to appoint new Islamabad IG

SC rejects govt plea to appoint new Islamabad IG
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Asihwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Asihwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Asihwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Asihwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake