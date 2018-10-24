New Teaser for comedy film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ released

New Teaser for the upcoming comedy Hollywood film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ was released worldwide amid great anticipation.



Rob Marshall's directorial, 'Mary Poppins Returns' chronicles the life of a woman who transcends the skies with the help of a mysterious magical umbrella.

The movie is an adaptation of the novel wrtiten by British author P. L. Travers, is produced by

Produced by John DeLuka and Rob Marshall, the movie stars Emily Blunt, Lin Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Joel Dawson and Julie Walters along with various others.

Filled with thrilling moments, this musical fantasy film will be released on 25 December by Walt Disney Studios and Motion Pictures.