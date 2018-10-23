Saudi Arabia agrees to reduce visa fee for Pakistani workers

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has agreed to Prime Minister Imran Khan's suggestion to reduce visa fee for Pakistani workers.



The step is significant towards enhancing Pakistan's workforce in Saudi Arabia, as well as facilitating travel of people from both countries.

Also, Saudi Arabia has agreed to loan Pakistan $3 billion for one year as balance of payment support and to provide a one-year deferred payment facility for oil payments, up to $3 billion, Foreign Office said on Tuesday.



Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia has resulted in significant understandings between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It said Saudi Arabia will place a deposit of USD 3 billion for a period of one year as balance of payment support.

It was also agreed that a one year deferred payment facility for import of oil, up to USD 3 Billion, will be provided by Saudi Arabia. This arrangement will be in place for three years, which will be reviewed thereafter.