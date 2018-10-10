Wed October 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Alok Nath stripped in front of me, manhandled me: Another woman speaks up against TV big-shot

The #MeToo movement has taken down some of the most revered personalities belonging to various fields in the neighbouring India, including TV bigwig Alok Nath.

In a shocking turn of events under the issue, a crew-member of 1990s movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, in which Alok Nath starred as the family’s patriarch, has come out stating that the actor sexually harassed her  during the shoot of the film.

On condition of anonymity, the crew-member shared her ordeal stating that the incident occurred when they were shooting for a night scene and she had taken charge of the costumes’ department.

Alok Nath had to change his clothes. Once the woman handed him his clothes Alok Nath started stripping in front of her, she said. 

She remember being caught off-guard and  making her way out of the room. As soon as Alok saw she’s leaving, he grabbed her hand and manhandled her allegedly. 

The woman added that she then remembers yanking her hand out of his hold and rushing out of the room.

She adde that she couldn’t at that time approach Sooraj Barjatya, the producer/director of the film as she was extremely shocked and couldn’t speak up because Alok Nath was very close to the Barjatyas.

Allegations of sexual assault against Alok Nath started surfacing after filmmaker and writer Vinta Nanda on Monday alleged him of rape and harassment.

