Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

In a startling revelation made on Monday, film producer and writer Vinta Nanda accused veteran TV and film actor Alok Nath of molestation and rape.



The filmmaker opened about the harrowing encounter against who she referred to as the ‘TV’s most sanskaari babuji’ in a Facebook post.

Vinta on Tuesday further added that she was motivated by former model, actress Tanushree Dutta to share her story and come out against harassment.

“Tanushree really motivated me. Seeing her, I felt even I should tell my story,” Vinta shared while talking to Indian media. “I have great admiration for girls who are calling out their harassers because had they not come forward, I would not have gotten the courage to talk.”

She added, “Other names can come out too. If someone has done what was done to me, then the survivor will get the confidence to come out and tell the truth.”

Vinta also stated that the environment in which girls and women are coming out to speak against harassment has become increasingly enabling, as compared to in the past.

“When I had told people about what happened, I was told not to speak about it because it would harm me. Despite that, I gave an interview detailing everything, wrote an account myself when the incident happened.”

Vinta had stated that Alok Nath raped her at her own home after offering to drop her from a party during the 1990s. Shortly after, Alok Nath’s ‘Tara’ co-star also alleged the actor of harassment and lent support to Vinta.

Alok Nath on the other hand denied all allegations levelled against him stating that he’s neither denying nor agreeing to these accusations.

“It [rape] must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it or it will be stretched,” he had said.

A few days earlier, Tanushree had alleged Nana Patekar of harassing her in 2008 on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss'.