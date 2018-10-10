Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

In a startling revelation made on Monday, film producer and writer Vinta Nanda accused veteran TV and film actor Alok Nath of molestation and rape. 

The filmmaker opened about the harrowing encounter against who she referred to as the ‘TV’s most sanskaari babuji’ in a Facebook post.

Vinta on Tuesday further added that she was motivated by former model, actress Tanushree Dutta to share her story and come out against harassment.

“Tanushree really motivated me. Seeing her, I felt even I should tell my story,” Vinta shared while talking to Indian media. “I have great admiration for girls who are calling out their harassers because had they not come forward, I would not have gotten the courage to talk.”

She added, “Other names can come out too. If someone has done what was done to me, then the survivor will get the confidence to come out and tell the truth.”

Vinta also stated that the environment in which girls and women are coming out to speak against harassment has become increasingly enabling, as compared to in the past.

“When I had told people about what happened, I was told not to speak about it because it would harm me. Despite that, I gave an interview detailing everything, wrote an account myself when the incident happened.”

Vinta had stated that Alok Nath raped her at her own home after offering to drop her from a party during the 1990s. Shortly after, Alok Nath’s ‘Tara’ co-star also alleged the actor of harassment and lent support to Vinta.

 Alok Nath on the other hand denied all allegations levelled against him stating that he’s neither denying nor agreeing to these accusations.

“It [rape] must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it or it will be stretched,” he had said. 

A few days earlier, Tanushree had alleged Nana Patekar of harassing her in 2008 on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss'. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

IMF warns of ´somewhat´ greater global financial risk

IMF warns of ´somewhat´ greater global financial risk
Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello among American Music Awards Winners: Complete List

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello among American Music Awards Winners: Complete List
Taylor Swift-Kanye West feud enters political arena

Taylor Swift-Kanye West feud enters political arena
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone