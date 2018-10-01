PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Social media has found a lookalike of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to twitteraties, PM Imran Khan's lookalike has been identified as Jamal Shah, a resident of Nowhsera district.
Jamal Shah, who resembles Khan, is an English teacher and was spotted driving a car.
PM Imran Khan's fans gathered around Jamal Shah and shared photos with him on social media.
