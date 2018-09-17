PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Akhtar Mengal has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to give nationality Afghan refugees as ‘disappointing’.



In a statement shared on his twitter handle, BNP Chief termed Imran Khan’s Karachi address disappointing, saying, “At one hand, Durand Line -- border between Pakistan and Afghanistan-- is being fenced and on the other hand Afghan refugees were being provided National Identity Cards and passports.”

“If you (Imran Khan) want to give Afghanis Pakistani nationality, you should also end Durand Line and fencing of Afghan border,” BNP chief said.

He was also surprised on the government explanation that nationality was only provided to the Afghan refugees residing in Karachi.

Meanwhile, following the Prime Minister’s statement on Afghan Refugees, BNP’s Parliamentary meeting has been convened on Tuesday morning decide to formulate a strategy regarding secession.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, during his visit to Karachi announced that the federal government will give nationality to the Afghan and Bangladeshi refugees settled in the city since decades.