Army chief, wife visit family of police martyr

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Mrs COAS Thursday visited family of Shaheed Police Sub Inspector Muhammad Abbas at his home, media wing of Pakistan military said in a statement Thursday.



The army chief lauded their great sacrifice for the nation and that of all martyrs of Pakistan, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

“There isn’t any other sacrifice greater than one’s life. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan”, the COAS added.

Sub Inspector Abbas embraced martyrdom during an operation against some Afghani kidnapping for ransom and murder group in July 1990 in Rawalpindi. He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters. His family is living in Rawalpindi.