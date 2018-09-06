Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Pakistan

APP
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Army chief, wife visit family of police martyr

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Mrs COAS Thursday visited family of Shaheed Police Sub Inspector Muhammad Abbas at his home, media wing of Pakistan military said in a statement Thursday.

The army chief lauded their great sacrifice for the nation and that of all martyrs of Pakistan, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

“There isn’t any other sacrifice greater than one’s life. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan”, the COAS added.

Sub Inspector Abbas embraced martyrdom during an operation against some Afghani kidnapping for ransom and murder group in July 1990 in Rawalpindi. He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters. His family is living in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI
Arif Alvi rules out possibility of seeking immunity in criminal case

Arif Alvi rules out possibility of seeking immunity in criminal case
Military spokesman underlines need to remember martyrs

Military spokesman underlines need to remember martyrs
Shaoib Akhtar quits PCB post after Ehsan Mani election

Shaoib Akhtar quits PCB post after Ehsan Mani election
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi