Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance
ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan

Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed

CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt drives extra cars at the Prime Minister House into auction

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to immediately send a fleet of government cars for auction owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity policy.

Sources mentioned that the government has collectively sent 33 vehicles out on auction advertisement to reduce public expenditure from government’s end.

The elite auction is carrying eight luxury BMW cars and four recent models of Mercedes Benz vehicles in its ad, including 16 Toyota Corolla, three  Suzuki and one HTV vehicle.

The sources added that the remaining cars have been spared under control of the Cabinet for welcoming foreign guests.

In the wake of Imran’s austerity drive, he is already facing criticism for using a helicopter to commute to work daily, from his residence in Bani Gala to the prime minister's Secretariat.

Taking to rescue PTI parliamentarian Ali Muhammad Khan listed the benefits of using the helicopter. He pointed out that using one helicopter for three minutes ends up being cheaper than taking out five to seven vehicles that go required for the PM's on road security.

The national austerity programme also aimed to shrink routine of official servants.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan

Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan
ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed

CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed
Load More load more

Spotlight

India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!