Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

ISLAMABAD: Openly extending his support to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said ‘give him three months time to evaluate the performance.”

Imran Khan said this while talking to TV Anchors who called on him here Friday. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry were also present.

Imran Khan told TV anchors, “Give me and my team three months time to evaluate performance. After this time period media is free to criticize.”

Commenting on Pak-US relations, PM Imran Khan said, “United States wrong demands will not be accepted anymore."

Khan said, “We can’t fight the United States but will bring improvement in relations.”

Imran Khan went on say, “PTI government will withdraw all the agreements made against the interest of Pakistan.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran expresses desire to work closely with Japan

PM Imran expresses desire to work closely with Japan
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Imran Khan assures MQM of addressing Karachi issues

Imran Khan assures MQM of addressing Karachi issues
Shehryar Afridi takes oath as State Minister for Interior

Shehryar Afridi takes oath as State Minister for Interior
Load More load more

Spotlight

India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!