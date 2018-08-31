PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

ISLAMABAD: Openly extending his support to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said ‘give him three months time to evaluate the performance.”



Imran Khan said this while talking to TV Anchors who called on him here Friday. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry were also present.

Imran Khan told TV anchors, “Give me and my team three months time to evaluate performance. After this time period media is free to criticize.”

Commenting on Pak-US relations, PM Imran Khan said, “United States wrong demands will not be accepted anymore."

Khan said, “We can’t fight the United States but will bring improvement in relations.”

Imran Khan went on say, “PTI government will withdraw all the agreements made against the interest of Pakistan.”



