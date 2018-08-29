London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday

LONDON: Fans of Michael Jackson honoured the "King of Pop" on what would have been his 60th birthday on Wednesday by gathering at a temporary monument in the shape of a crown erected in his honour in London.

Braving the rain, fans imitated his famed dance and moonwalk moves around the 13-foot (4 metre) white, sparkling crown erected by record label Sony Music on the south bank of the River Thames.

"The first time I saw him in person, I was 18 years old, he came to London and it was just manic," said fan Mayah Thomas, now 31. "(Jackson was) really shy, but also really really personable.

He would always try and make the fans comfortable.

"Jackson, famed for hits like "Bad" and "Beat It", had been rehearsing for a series of comeback concerts scheduled in London before his sudden death in 2009 at the age of 50.The crown monument will stand for just one day.

Michael’s family is expected to take part in the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday among over 1300 fans.

From a giant Diamond Celebration crown at Southbank – Observation Point in London, to a mural in Hamburg, Germany, and from MJ-inspired art installations, costume contests, and dance crew performances and tutorials scheduled at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame— many fan generated gatherings in Japan, Spain, Moscow and more are planned to salute the King of Pop.

