Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Have no foreign property, account, Zardari tells SC

Have no foreign property, account, Zardari tells SC
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Entertainment

Monitoring Desk & REUTERS
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday

LONDON: Fans of Michael Jackson honoured the "King of Pop" on what would have been his 60th birthday on Wednesday by gathering at a temporary monument in the shape of a crown erected in his honour in London.

Braving the rain, fans imitated his famed dance and moonwalk moves around the 13-foot (4 metre) white, sparkling crown erected by record label Sony Music on the south bank of the River Thames.

"The first time I saw him in person, I was 18 years old, he came to London and it was just manic," said fan Mayah Thomas, now 31. "(Jackson was) really shy, but also really really personable.

He would always try and make the fans comfortable.

"Jackson, famed for hits like "Bad" and "Beat It", had been rehearsing for a series of comeback concerts scheduled in London before his sudden death in 2009 at the age of 50.The crown monument will stand for just one day.

Michael’s family is expected to take part in the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday among over 1300 fans.

From a giant Diamond Celebration crown at Southbank – Observation Point in London, to a mural in Hamburg, Germany,  and from MJ-inspired art installations, costume contests, and dance crew performances and tutorials scheduled  at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame— many fan generated gatherings in Japan, Spain, Moscow and more are planned to salute the King of Pop.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Young Pakistani makes world record in O-level exam

Young Pakistani makes world record in O-level exam
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response