August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018

Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

KARACHI: A Whatsapp voice message of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Amir Liaquat Hussain surfaced on Tuesday in which the disgruntled leader is venting his anger against lawmakers of his party.

In the message posted in the Whatsapp group of PTI parliamentarians from Sindh, the mercurial politician is heard conveying his reservations   to his colleagues.

Faisal Javed responds to Aamir Liaquat's criticism on PTI leadership

Brushing aside concerns of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that the Karachiites had voted for PTI chief Imran Khan's ideology and not for any candidate.

The leaked message shows that the chief reason behind Amir Liaquat Hussain's anger was  being not invited to an event hosted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

He apparently left the group after his fellow lawmakers from Karachi came up with excuses that failed to satisfy him.

Amir Liaquat also calls for course correction and warns that situation may worsen if  the party  the lawmakers were not treated  with respect.

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

PTI is in the center of controversy yet again. This time from its own newly-elected member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who has publicly expressed his reservations against the local leadership for not inviting him to a meeting at the Governor’s House.

A TV channel also ran screenshots of a conversation between the PTI lawmakers after the TV anchor and former MQM leader left the Whatsapp group.

While one of them saw his departure as a good sign, another called for disciplinary action against him.

