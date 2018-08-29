Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

KARACHI: A Whatsapp voice message of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Amir Liaquat Hussain surfaced on Tuesday in which the disgruntled leader is venting his anger against lawmakers of his party.



In the message posted in the Whatsapp group of PTI parliamentarians from Sindh, the mercurial politician is heard conveying his reservations to his colleagues.

The leaked message shows that the chief reason behind Amir Liaquat Hussain's anger was being not invited to an event hosted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

He apparently left the group after his fellow lawmakers from Karachi came up with excuses that failed to satisfy him.

Amir Liaquat also calls for course correction and warns that situation may worsen if the party the lawmakers were not treated with respect.

A TV channel also ran screenshots of a conversation between the PTI lawmakers after the TV anchor and former MQM leader left the Whatsapp group.

While one of them saw his departure as a good sign, another called for disciplinary action against him.