Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Indian delegation arrives in Lahore to hold talks on water disputes

Indian delegation arrives in Lahore to hold talks on water disputes
Russia to hold biggest military drills since Cold War

Russia to hold biggest military drills since Cold War
Court told Jabir Siddiq arrested on defective warrant

Court told Jabir Siddiq arrested on defective warrant
Senator urges CM Sindh to ban polythene and plastic products

Senator urges CM Sindh to ban polythene and plastic products
PTI's MNA Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

PTI's MNA Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
PPP leaders back Aitzaz Ahsan’s candidacy for presidential election

PPP leaders back Aitzaz Ahsan’s candidacy for presidential election
Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

Bilawal Bhutto rejects PTI committee's report on RTS failure

Bilawal Bhutto rejects PTI committee's report on RTS failure
Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Shireen Mazari calls out Human Rights Watch over 'selective' oversight

Shireen Mazari calls out Human Rights Watch over 'selective' oversight

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI's MNA Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

KARACHI: PTI is in the center of controversy yet again. This time from its own newly-elected member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who has publicly expressed his reservations against the local leadership for not inviting him to a meeting at the Governor’s House.

Aamir Liaquat, who elected from Karachi’s constituency NA-245 on PTI ticket,  on Tuesday  tweeted that the newly-sworn in Governor Imran Ismail invited all MNAs and MPAs from Karachi to the meeting except him.

The MNA also repeats the phrase  "Is Tarha to Hota Hai Is Tarha Kay Kamo Mein" (this is what happens in these types of situations).


Speaking to a TV channel, the lawmaker alleged that the PTI local leadership is contradicting party chief's stance, saying, the Governor’s House is still functional and sessions are taking place there despite the party leadership’s stance of not utilising the vicinity in as part of its austerity drive.

The controversial statement from Liaquat comes at a time when PTI Chief Imran Khan  is already preparing for his next fight to bring change in the country with his newly elected team of lawmakers.

Amir Liaquat Husain also accused the PM of ignoring Karachi. He  expressed his disapproval of  Imran Khan’s reluctance to visit the metropolis to lay a floral wreath at the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam, saying that he failed to contact the PTI Chairmain to invite him to Karachi despite several attempts.

Reacting to the statement of Liaquat,  PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said that   he will implore Aamir Liaquat to think of Pakistan and rise above his own interest for the larger interest of the nation.

The young senator added; “I believe anyone would have won on a PTI ticket in Karachi for people voted for Imran Khan’s ideology. If he thinks its his own vote bank, he should have contested independently .”

It indicates fissures in PTI leadership over some issues as the hings have been a little rough within the party since PTI's victory in July 25 election.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

War veteran Maqbool Hussain passes away at CMH Attock

War veteran Maqbool Hussain passes away at CMH Attock
CM Punjab Twitter account suspended?

CM Punjab Twitter account suspended?
CM Buzdar shows indignation over closure of Pakpattan shops

CM Buzdar shows indignation over closure of Pakpattan shops

Cabinet forms task forces to implement 100-day plan

Cabinet forms task forces to implement 100-day plan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar