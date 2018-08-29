Faisal Javed responds to Aamir Liaquat's criticism on PTI leadership

KARACHI: Brushing aside concerns of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that the Karachiites had voted for PTI chief Imran Khan's ideology and not for any candidate.



Hours after Aamir Liaquat Hussain's media talks, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan also spoke to a TV channel, saying that the disgruntled leader is neither leaving PTI nor creating a forward bloc within the party.

Talking to the media outlet, Faisal Javed said; "He has this nature, he is adventurous but we will persuade him to resolve all issues amicably and you all will hear a different news in the morning."



Responding aggressively to Aamir Liaquat’s claim that he won because of his own popularity and not because of Imran Khan. The young senator said; “I believe anyone would have won on a PTI ticket in Karachi for people voted for Imran Khan’s ideology. If he thinks its his own vote bank, he should have contested independently.”

The young senator maintained that he will implore Aamir Liaquat to think of Pakistan and rise above his own interest for the larger interest of the nation.

Eariler on Wednesday, PTI’s MNA from Karachi’s NA-245 constituency Aamir Liaquat claimed that he was not invited to a meeting in Governor House where the newly appointed governor met all of party’s MNAs and MPAs from city and is deliberately being sidelined due to his stringent views on issues people of the city are facing.