Mon August 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is the talk of town after his recently released film Parwaaz Hai Junoon made it big at the box office during the Eid-ul-Adha festivities.

The 34-year-old actor who is known to hold views that lean to conservatism to an extent that he often lands in controversial situations, has at various points in time disapproved of the glitzy and obscene exhibits in the Pakistani cinema.

The Mann Mayal star has this time stepped forth uttering words of censure for item numbers present in majority of the Pakistani films.

Talking to BBC Asian Network, Abbasi revealed: “Tell me one single item number that has played a huge role in the success of a Pakistani film? None!”

Upon being asked why he declared his last played venture of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani as ‘vulgar’, clarified that it was only two of the songs he declared vulgar and “I left Jawani Phir Nahi Ani because it’s not a genre that I would (do).”

He went on to state: “When you make films, when you put them on screen, it has a certain impact on the society.”

Furthermore the actor revealed: “What Bollywood or Hollywood does is in no way our business. But what we do matters to us. Our youth looks up to our actors and actresses. They’re influenced by them. They idolise them.”

