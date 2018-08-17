Text of prime minister's oath

ISLAMABAD: If elected, Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan tomorrow morning at the President House. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman.

Following is the text of oath of Pakistan's Prime Minister:

PRIME MINISTER

[Article 91 1 [(5)]]

(In the name of Allah, the most Beneficent, the most Merciful.)

I,______________________________, do solemnly swear that I am a Muslim and believe in the Unity and Oneness of Almighty Allah, the Books of Allah, the Holy Quran being the last of them, the Prophethood of Muhammad (peace be upon him) as the last of the Prophets and that there can be no Prophet after him, the Day of Judgement, and all the requirements and teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

That I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan:

That, as Prime Minister of Pakistan, I will discharge my duties, and perform my functions, honestly, to the best of my ability, faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law, and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Pakistan:

That I will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan:

That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions:

That I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan:

That, in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will:

And that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as Prime Minister, except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as Prime Minister.

[May Allah Almighty help and guide me (A’meen).]