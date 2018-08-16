Thu August 16, 2018
Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has refused to revise notification of public holidays despite requests from general public to extend Eid-ul-Azha holidays from August 23 to 24.

The interior ministry has clarified that Public Holiday will remain from August 21 to 23 and the notification circulating on social media regarding four-day holiday is ‘fake’.

It went on to say, no new notification has been issued by the ministry of interior pertaining to four-day public holiday on Eid-ul-Azha.

The federal government on Wednesday announced August 21, 22 and 23 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday), as public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

However, Twitter users took issue with the notification, urging the government to revise the plan.

They suggested that the government should announce August 24 as holiday too on religious grounds as some Muslims chose to sacrifice their animals on the third-day of Eid.

While some criticised the caretaker government , others mentioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Fawad Chaudhry and prime minister-waiting Imran Khan on Twitter to intervene.

