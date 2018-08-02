YouTube suspends CJ SO COOL's channel over feeding kids laxatives





WASHINGTON: Video giant YouTube suspended Cordero James Brady after he uploaded a video of himself playing a cruel prank on three of his kids.



The video shows Brady grinding up a child laxative and putting it on his children’s ice cream; then it shows children in tears as they sit on the toilet.

The “King of Pranks,” as , is now temporarily banned from YouTube, and the video has been permanently removed (although savvy searchers can find it uploaded on other accounts.)

This episode is not the first time Brady has been called out for pranking his children to the point of tears. His channel, which boasts 5,690,424 subscribers, also includes videos like Fed The Kids Dog Doo Doo PRANK!, another video where his son is in tears believing that his Playstation was destroyed, and a video where he tricks his partner, Royalty, into thinking that her infant has drowned in the pool.