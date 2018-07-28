Pakistan's first, youngest female VFX artist doing wonders in Hollywood

Laraib Atta, Pakistan’s first and youngest female visual effects artist in Hollywood, has once again done wonders after working for upcoming blockbuster film ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’.

Daughter of legendary singer Attaullah Khan Niazi Esakhelvi, Laraib has worked for the international entertainment industry and made the nation proud time and again.

Talking about her rise to fame at the tender age of 19 when she first made a breakthrough in 2006 during an interview with BBC, she said, ““Before I started the course I had no idea what VFX is. It’s just I knew this that it is magic for films.”

“The first time I watched Toy Story that really inspired me, I was like wow how is this done… I did not know back then that I would get into visual effects but it was in me all this time that something related to art and technology is what I wanted to do,” she said.