NA 13 Results - Mansehra 1 Election - Saleh Muhammad (IND) leads...

NA-13 Results of Mansehra 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 59.66% polling stations. Up till now, Saleh Muhammad of IND leads with 10,9262 votes while Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf from PML-N is on 2nd position with 10,7808 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Baseer Khan of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 19,716 votes. Sardar Muhammad Sultan of Independent got 5,459 votes. Aamir Shahzad of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 4,731 votes. Samar Islam of Independent got 3,544 votes. Muhammad Javed of Pak Sarzameen Party got 751 votes. Nargis Ali of Pakistan Muslim League got 588 votes. Muhammad Banaris of Independent got 482 votes. Ambereen Ahsan of Independent got 376 votes. Afsar Khan of Independent got 291 votes. Muhammad Gulfam Swati of Independent got 202 votes. Iffat Kalsoom of Awami National Party got 183 votes. Abdul Salam of Humdardan-e-Watan Pakistan got 142 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-13 Mansehra 1.