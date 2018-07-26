NA 27 Results - Peshawar 1 Election - Noor Alam Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-27 Results of Peshawar 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 48% polling stations. Up till now, Ghulam Sarvar Khan of PTI leads with 71,158 votes while Haji Ghulam Ali Khan from MMA is on 2nd position with 39,310 votes and Asma Alamgir from PPPP is on 3rd position with 26 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Naveed Ali - IND, Faqir Muhammad - IND, Shakeel Abid - IND, Sidra Qadeem - IND, Amjad Ali - QWP, Sobia Shahid - PML-N and Arbab Tahir Nadeem - ANP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-27 Peshawar 1.



