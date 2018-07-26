MMA chief Fazl-ur-Rehman rejects Election resuls, mulls to call APC

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced to call an All Parties Conference (APC) soon over allegedly "rigged" results in General Election 2018.

The MMA chief, in a statement, said that ‘the rigged results are unacceptable’ to the alliance.

MMA chief's comments followed similar allegations by major political parties in the country.



PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, has also rejected the results of the poll Thursday as counting was still underway, alleging "blatant" rigging.

"It´s such a blatant rigging that everyone has started crying. Today what they have done has pushed Pakistan back 30 years... We reject this result," Shehbaz Sharif told a press conference in Lahore.

The contest largely became a two-way race between Imran Khan, the World Cup cricket hero turned politician who heads Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the PML-N of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, whose brother Shahbaz is leading its campaign.

The third major party in the race, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also raised alarms over the counting process on Thursday.

"My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country," tweeted PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding: "Inexcusable & outrageous".

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have raised questions over the credibility of vote counting process, alleging that their polling agents have been thrown out and are not being handed over the final certified results.

PPP leaders Raza Rabbani and Sherry Rehman summoned emergency press conference in Karachi.



