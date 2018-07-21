WATCH: What is Arshad chai wala's biggest regret?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Overnight internet sensation Arshad Khan more famously known as 'chai wala' has revealed his biggest regret.
In a video message uploaded on social media, Arshad says that he deeply feels about 'his lack of education'.
Arshad had become insanely popular overnight after he was snapped by a student making tea at a dhaba. Soon after becoming an internet icon, the charming blue-eyed tea vendor started getting numerous modeling and acting projects in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
