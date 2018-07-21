Sat July 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

WATCH: What is Arshad chai wala's biggest regret?

Overnight internet sensation Arshad Khan more famously known as 'chai wala' has revealed his biggest regret. 

In a video message uploaded on social media, Arshad says that he deeply feels about 'his lack of education'. 

Arshad had become insanely popular overnight after he was snapped by a student making tea at a dhaba. Soon after becoming an internet icon, the charming blue-eyed tea vendor started getting numerous modeling and acting projects in the Pakistani entertainment industry. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment

