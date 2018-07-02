PML-N candidate terms it 'haram' to vote for women

Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Haroon Sultan from Muzaffargarh has stepped forward with a contentious claim, terming it ‘haram’ to cast votes for women.

The claims were publicized by the candidate while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency in Muzaffargarh.

Sultan asserted that he will be follow the directions of religion and will abstain from casting a vote to any female candidates as it is considered ‘haram’.

He went on further to say: “I will work under the commands of Allah and His messenger, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and will desist from doing the contrary.”

The PML-N candidate is in the race for the upcoming general elections from Muzaffargarh’s constituency of NA-184 where he will be face to face with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf female candidate Zehra Basit Sultan Bukhari, who is also reportedly his sister-in-law.

PPP has fielded Nawaz Iftikhar Khan in this constituency.