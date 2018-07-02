Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N candidate terms it 'haram' to vote for women

Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Haroon Sultan from Muzaffargarh has stepped forward with a contentious claim, terming it ‘haram’ to cast votes for women.

The claims were publicized by the candidate while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency in Muzaffargarh.

x
Advertisement

Sultan asserted that he will be follow the directions of religion and will abstain from casting a vote to any female candidates as it is considered ‘haram’.

He went on further to say: “I will work under the commands of Allah and His messenger, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and will desist from doing the contrary.”

The PML-N candidate is in the race for the upcoming general elections from Muzaffargarh’s constituency of NA-184 where he will be face to face with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf female candidate Zehra Basit Sultan Bukhari, who is also reportedly his sister-in-law. 

PPP has fielded Nawaz Iftikhar Khan in this constituency. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

NA-247 candidate Jibran Nasir manhandled, taken away by police

NA-247 candidate Jibran Nasir manhandled, taken away by police
Hamza to lead Maryam’s election campaign

Hamza to lead Maryam’s election campaign
ECP Chief grills PTI candidate for controversial campaign posters

ECP Chief grills PTI candidate for controversial campaign posters
Independent candidate kicks off bizarre campaign to highlight pollution

Independent candidate kicks off bizarre campaign to highlight pollution

Load More load more