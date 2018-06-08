ECP extends date for filing nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a revised schedule with changes in various stages of election programme for general polls 2018.



According to ECP notification, the date of poll will remain intact and poll will be held on July 25, as notified earlier.

The electoral body has extended for three days from June 8 to June 11 the date for filing of nomination papers for the general election 2018.

ECP said the step has been taken for the convenience of political parties.

The date of filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers by the candidates will now be between June 4 to June 11. The date of publication of names of the nominated candidates will be June 11, while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officers will be June 19.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be June 22, while the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunals will be June 27.

The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be June 28, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates will be June 29.

The date for allotment of election symbol to contesting candidates will be June 30.

It said that the schedule will also apply to seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

It added the offices of the Election Commission as well as the offices of District Returning Officers and Returning Officers will remain open on June 9 (Saturday) and June 10 (Sunday). (APP/Online)