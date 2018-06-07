Ex-chairman Senate joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate, Muhammad Mian Soomro has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



Party sources have confirmed the joining of Soomro, however, the former chairman Senate will make formal announcement in coming days.

Meanwhile, former Federal Minister Sikandar Bosan is also expected to announce his joining in the PTI in the forthcoming days.

Soomro served as the Chairman of the Senate of from 2003 to 2009.

He hails from an influential Sindhi feudal family that has been active in national politics since 1923.

Earlier in the day, media had reported that former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has decided to join PTI.

Geo TV quoted PTI's spokesman saying that Yar Muhamamd Rind and Zafarullah Jamali held telephonic talks and discussed the issue.

"Zafarullah Khan Jamali has decided to join the PTI," the spokesman told Geo.

The two leaders have agreed to meet soon to make a formal announcement.

Meanwhile, PTI Additional Secretary Information Faisal Javed Khan also made the announcement of former prime minister's joining on Twitter.

“Welcome to Ex PM of Pakistan and Sr. Politician Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He had left PML-N over principles despite being in Power. Jamali sab is a good addition to our team,” he tweeted.

He had served as the 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2002 until his resignation in 2004 under Pervez Musharraf’s military rule.