Here’s the trailer to ‘Transformers’ upcoming sequel about Bumblebee

The Transformers franchise has another sequel film with its trailer already on the run — and this time the theme is entirely Bumblebee.

Written by Christina Hodson, the story captures the time when there was no sign of Optimus Prime or Megatron – that’s because the movie will tell events that happened twenty years ahead of the first Transformer movie.

Scared Bumblebee meets a Californian girl named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) and they become friends. This includes saving each other from troubles, as American government is one chasing Bumblebee.

The sequel also casts WWE star John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of Wimpy Kid), Ricardo Hoyos, and Gracie Dzienny – with Travis Knight as the director.

This Paramount-led Bumblebee sequel will hit theatres on December 21.