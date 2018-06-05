Jennifer Garner is a vengeful mother in upcoming film ‘Peppermint’

Hollywood is treading way for another thriller titled ‘Peppermint’ to hit theaters soon, with its new trailer released.

The vigilante action thriller is zooming in on the life of Riley North who has to face the trauma of watching her husband and daughter get killed in a drive-by shooting by members of a gang, who roam about freely due to fraudulent officials. The resilient female lead Riley steps forward to get the rightful justice that her deceased family deserves.

The Pierre Morel directorial is starring Jennfier Garner in the lead role, alongside John Gallagher Jr., John Oritz, Method Man, Richard Cabral, Annie Ilonzeh, Juan Pablo Raba and numerous others.

Produced by Gary Lucchesi and others, the film will be all set for release on September 7th 2018.