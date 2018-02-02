Fri February 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 2, 2018

Bijrani committed suicide after killing wife: Police

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed that Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani committed suicide after killing his wife.

The couple was found shot dead  at their DHA home on Thursday.

According to Geo News, DIG South Zone Azad Khan has issued a press release claiming that the couple was having an argument for the last few days.

The police statement said Darkhshan Police Station received information about the bodies of Bijarani and his wife at 2:30 pm.

According to the DIG, the bodies were found in the first-floor study room of a bangalow at Khayaban-e-Janbaz.

"After arriving at the spot, police started collecting evidence, forensic team collected finger prints, blood samples and other evidence," said the press release.

DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house has also been confiscated.

The police said the couple died of gunshots. Bijarani received one bullet in his head while Fareeha  Razzaq Haroon sustained two bullets in her abdomen and one in the head.

The DIG South said the shots were fired from a 30 caliber pistol and four bullet casings and two rounds were recovered from the scene.

According to the statements of two police guards deployed at their residence and six other servants the couple was having a rift for several days.

The police said the room was closed from inside and the family entered the room after breaking down its door with the help  of servants. 

