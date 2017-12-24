Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 22, 2017

FC kills four terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps has killed four terrorists during a search operations in different parts of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The ISPR said the FC launched a search operations in Sibbi and Turbat on the basis of intelligence information. 

He said terrorists opened fire on the FC and four of them were killed during exchange of fire.

The ISPR said terrorists were making threatening calls to locals, adding that arms and explosives were also recovered from the hideouts of terrorists.

