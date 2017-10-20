Fri October 20, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Last episode of 'Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai' airs on Geo TV today   

Viewers will watch on Geo TV Network the last episode of famous Pakistani drama serial Mohabbat Tum se Nafrat Hai today 8:00 pm.

Written  by renowned script writer Khaleel Ur Rehman Qamar, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai is a story based on a love triangle between Waqar (Imran Abbas Naqvi), Maheen (Ayeza Khan) and screened as her fiancé, Gulraiz (Shehzad Sheikh).

The initial pilot is a portrayal of how Waqar and Maheen manage to reach their wedding day as former fiancé Gulraiz, despite being in love with her steps back from the arranged tie.

Throughout the episodes, Gulraiz’ssacrifice turns into jealousy and he attempts to sabotage Maheen’s wedding with a fake love letter. Waqar leaves Maheen on the wedding day, but the story works on binding the two back together eventually.

