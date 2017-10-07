Katrina Kaif all set to make her Hollywood debut

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone trying their luck, it is Katrina Kaif’s turn to go international with a new project from Hollywood.

The actress is currently in Los Angeles and has been meeting members from FOX Studios. Apparently she visited studios with her trainer friend as hinted in her instagram post.

“Sometimes life takes you on adventures.” she captioned.

Meanwhile, Avengers star Jeremy Renner has also followed Katrina on instagram leading to more speculations regarding her Hollywood debut. She is the only Bollywood actress to be followed by Jeremy on the social media site.

Calling Bollywood ‘home’ earlier in the interviews Katrina said it would be a lovely experience if she does a Hollywood film.