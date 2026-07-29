Prediction about Prince Harry’s children Archie, Lilibet drops: 'Archie, Lilibet are the next Meghan Markle'

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, despite being 7 and 5 respectively just got a prophesy attached to them, and it is grim as can be.

For those unversed, it pertains to the kind of royals they will be, once they reach their teen years, especially when directly compared to their Windsor cousins Prince George, who is line to the throne, and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As for the one who delivered this comment, it is none other than comedian Mark Dolan and all that he’s revealed comes straight from his chat with The Royalist’s Tom Sykes.

While the topic began with Prince Harry’s UK trip to meet King Charles, what Mr Doland focused on was the future ramifications.

In his eyes, “we discovered, for the U.K. return a couple of weeks ago, that he doesn’t need the cop cars and the helicopters. He can be in an SUV with blacked-out windows and get in and out of royal property very safely. It was about the look.”

But with each year that goes by the prospects of them turning into something even worse is higher than ever, he feels.

In lieu of this the expert admitted, “you’re going to have Meghan and Harry, will make life a misery for King William and Queen Catherine. And they’d love to be in the U.K., I think up to half of the year with this rival court, and then it’s going to carry on into the next generation. And Archie and Lily, when they’re teenagers and young adults, I predict will make life a misery for George, Charlotte, and Louis.”

Near the end of Mr Dolan’s remarks, King Charles was not spared either because he ended up called out for not being a “responsible steward” towards Prince William’s inheritance.