Meghan Markle’s family friend comes out with the truth: ‘The apple doesn't fall far from the tree’

Ever since 2019, rumors, reports, sources and other family members have made a monumental amount of claims against her, but this time around, they come straight from someone that’s known the Duchess of Sussex since she was a little girl.

A well known British socialite named Lady Colin Campbell received the whisper and she recently made it public in her YouTube channel, in the midst of answering some fan questions.

According to Lady C, “I have been in touch with somebody who has known Meghan since she was a little girl and I am waiting to delve a little bit more deeply before revealing some of what I have been told.”

Before even getting to the admission she doubled down on the connection this anonymous person has to Meghan’s circle and added once more, “this is a family” and they are “well known to the family” and “the gist of it is that Meghan was always a poisonous piece of work”.

Per the admission this person who knew her before Prince Harry, and before Suits, “she did all in her power to limit contact with Meghan while she was a little girl and while Doria was away and Doria would on one occasion, ‘came out for a release visit’ -- is how I think she put it. But that's something that's on the boil at the moment. So, I'm only giving you hints of what's coming.”

Still she did admit one more thing and its that, “I suppose the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Because evidently Doria has also always been poisonous. But Meghan has perfected the art of being a nasty piece of work from she was a little girl.”