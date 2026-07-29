Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release their first direct statement about Archie and Lilibet

After many years of comments being made towards Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, especially at ages of 6 and 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded with their first direct statement addressing many of the comments.

It all comes in an update by The Daily Beast, and it is their spokesperson that has come forward.

According to them, “there is a fundamental difference between criticizing public figures and choosing to demonize two young children who have done absolutely nothing to warrant it.”

So to “speculate” that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “will one day ‘make life a misery’ for their cousins is an extraordinary and irresponsible thing to say about children,” they added.

Another thing the representative didn’t shy away from mentioning is the couple’s real feelings because according to their statement, the Sussexes are “are genuinely disgusted by these comments.”

“Whatever views people may hold about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, children should never be dragged into adult disputes or portrayed as future antagonists for the sake of a provocative soundbite,” they concluded by saying.

As for whats caused this comment to come out, it’s a response to earlier claims made by comedian Mark Dolan, because he’s pointed out that the Sussex children are in line to hold a special place in their cousins lives, that too one of ‘misery’.

In regards to the full comment made, it reads as follows, "we discovered, for the U.K. return a couple of weeks ago, that Harry] doesn’t need the cop cars and the helicopters. He can be in an SUV with blacked-out windows and get in and out of royal property very safely. It was about the look.”

“You’re going to have Meghan and Harry, will make life a misery for King William and Queen Catherine. And they’d love to be in the U.K., I think up to half of the year with this rival court, and then it’s going to carry on into the next generation. And Archie and Lily, when they’re teenagers and young adults, I predict will make life a misery for George, Charlotte, and Louis.”