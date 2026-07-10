Is US-Iran diplomacy back on the table after strikes? Officials weigh in

After a brief period of interim peace in June, the Middle East was plunged into conflict last week marked by a fresh wave of military strikes from both the US and Iran.

The conflict erupted when Iran struck three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the US Central Command launched attacks on over 80 targets including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats in strait.

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On Wednesday, IRGC claimed to be targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, launching a joint missile and drone strike against US military installations, including the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Port Salman and the Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Afterwards, the series of strikes continued for two days. In the latest development, it is reported that diplomacy is once again back on the table and is happening behind the scenes right now to ease tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and Washington.

As reported by Al Jazeera, citing the US official, Washington is still committed to continuing negotiations and technical talks with Iran instead of having been mired in conflict.

A US official noted that the United States is employing a calculated strategy of limited strikes followed by tactical pauses,

This approach is designed to minimize the risk of escalation while allowing space for diplomatic efforts. Moreover, the administration intends to use the threat of further action as leverage by maintaining a list of potential targets.

Reports from multiple officials showed the possibility of potential strikes tonight, but the current focus remains on prioritizing diplomacy.

The announcement comes after President Trump announced on Wednesday during the NATO summit 2026 that the MoU signed with Iran is over. "I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum," he added.