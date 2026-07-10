Indonesian farmer goes viral for riding a drone to work

An Indonesian farmer has stunned the internet and drawn millions of views through his viral mode of transportation during the field work.

The widely circulated video shows the journey of a plantation worker named Daeman above ground on a heavy-lift agriculture drone. The best part is he safely makes it to his destination.

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The workers use the cargo drone above a banana and melon farm in Jomabang Regency, East Java. The drone is actually designed to carry up to 100 kilograms of agricultural supplies like fertilizer, but for Daeman it provided him a relief from crossing a trek of over a mile across the vast and difficult-to-navigate fields. According to CNN, the drone costs about $20,000.

As per plantation’s director, the video was just captured for the purpose of creating content, but the footage speaks volumes about the issues faced by Indonesian farmers as poor road infrastructure across the sprawling estate makes daily transit highly inefficient for the workforce.

It also sheds light on the logistics challenge faced by agriculture workers in remote areas. The viral video took the internet by storm, amassing millions of views and drawing the amusing responses of netizens. One user quipped, “Hahaha! I think I would want to control the drone myself.”

Another one commented, “Dangerously stupid. What happens when a bird flies into a prop?”

While some jokingly suggested drone riding might surpass traditional carpooling and others noted that strict global aviation would likely render such a feat impossible.