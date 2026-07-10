Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 hit PS5, prices revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 have finally landed on PS4 and PS5, bringing two PS3-era classics to a platform that's never had them before. But fans eager to relive the golden age of Treyarch's Black Ops series are running into an old-school catch: the DLC map packs aren't included, and buying everything adds up fast.

However, these ports, developed by Iron Galaxy instead of Treyarch, return to a pricing method that most Call of Duty players had not seen for more than a decade. Contrary to the current season's battle passes, both games were initially released with four map packs extending their life through an entire year.

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Such popular locations, like the zombie map Mob of the Dead in Black Ops 2 and the multiplayer map Grind in Black Ops 2, have been introduced via this approach.

The cost of each game is $40, while the season pass with all the four DLC packs goes for an additional $30; the whole cost of experiencing Black Ops 1 stands at $70.

Purchasing both games and both season passes without applying any discounts will cost $140. The cost for PlayStation Plus members will temporarily go down to $20 for the game and $10 for the season pass, making the total $60, but this price is only valid till August 6.

With the cost of $40 for a 14- and 16-year-old game with no remaster-level features, along with a season pass costing nearly as much as the base game itself, the cost has been quite high.

Last year's Oblivion remaster cost $50, which covered the game, story DLC, and various extras.