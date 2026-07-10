Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 hit PS5, prices revealed
Each base game runs $40, and each season pass, bundling all four DLC packs
Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 have finally landed on PS4 and PS5, bringing two PS3-era classics to a platform that's never had them before. But fans eager to relive the golden age of Treyarch's Black Ops series are running into an old-school catch: the DLC map packs aren't included, and buying everything adds up fast.
However, these ports, developed by Iron Galaxy instead of Treyarch, return to a pricing method that most Call of Duty players had not seen for more than a decade. Contrary to the current season's battle passes, both games were initially released with four map packs extending their life through an entire year.
Such popular locations, like the zombie map Mob of the Dead in Black Ops 2 and the multiplayer map Grind in Black Ops 2, have been introduced via this approach.
The cost of each game is $40, while the season pass with all the four DLC packs goes for an additional $30; the whole cost of experiencing Black Ops 1 stands at $70.
Purchasing both games and both season passes without applying any discounts will cost $140. The cost for PlayStation Plus members will temporarily go down to $20 for the game and $10 for the season pass, making the total $60, but this price is only valid till August 6.
With the cost of $40 for a 14- and 16-year-old game with no remaster-level features, along with a season pass costing nearly as much as the base game itself, the cost has been quite high.
Last year's Oblivion remaster cost $50, which covered the game, story DLC, and various extras.
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