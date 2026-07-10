Elon Musk changes tune on Anthropic, calls it ‘leader in AI’

In a dramatic turn of events, Elon Musk has praised its long-time rival Anthropic for its significant contributions in artificial intelligence, calling the tech company “leader in AI.”

In the competitive tech landscape, such a surprising u-turn has raised eyebrows as SpaceX CEO repeatedly took an aim at AI startups, questioning its capabilities to stand out as a winner in the race for frontier AI.

Advertisement

To one’s amazement, Musk clearly admitted in his post on X that he was wrong about Anthropic.

In response to a discussion on X regarding Anthropic's utilization of SpaceX AI infrastructure, Elon Musk asserted that his company has surpassed its competitors in the field of artificial intelligence.

“I was clearly wrong about Anthropic. They are obviously currently the leader in AI. No company has released a model as good as Mythos/Fable and they will undoubtedly have Mythos 2 ready soon,” Musk replied.

Speaking about the dependence of Anthropic on SpaceXAI’s infrastructure, Musk clarified that he would never manipulate this relationship just to gain any edge.

“And I would never cut them off in a way that hurt them badly, even as a competitor. That’s not my style,” he added.

Moreover, Musk also asserted that Tesla’s decision to open-source many of its patents also underpinned this mindset, adding, “we made the Supercharger network available to all competitors, even though we could have made it a walled garden.”

Such promising remarks represent a departure from a tone that has always criticized Anthropic. Last year, Musk posted, “Winning was never in the set of possible outcomes for Anthropic.” Moreover, the CEO of Tesla also slammed Anthropic as “evil and misanthropic.”

However, in May 2026 the relationship became agreeable when US-based AI company struck a deal with SpaceX, leasing the full capacity of SpaceX’s "Colossus 1" data center facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility provides over 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs and more than 300 megawatts of power.